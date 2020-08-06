Selena Gomez Says She & Taylor Swift Have ‘Talked About’ Doing a Song Together

A dream almost come true. A Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift collaboration almost happened. In an interview on Twitch’s Animal Talking on Wednesday, August 5, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer revealed that she and the “Cardigan” songstress have “talked about” a possible collaboration together.

“I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. We both wanted to do that,” Gomez said while promoting her new HBO Max show, Selena + Chef. “It just feels like we’re family, I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend. We’ve talked about it, for sure.”

When asked if it was only a “matter of time” until SG and TS collabed, Gomez responded, “You never know!”

In a 2017 interview with KIIS FM UK, Gomez revealed that she and Swift met in 2008 while they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers. (Gomez was dating Nick Jonas at the time, while Swift was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.) “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,”Gomez recalled. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

It didn’t take long for Swift and Gomez to become fast friends. In a 2009 interview with Seventeen, the “Fetish” singer revealed that the Grammy winner is the first person she goes to for advice on any issues in her life. “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift,” Gomez said at the time. “If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers. And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith. We literally talk every day.”

A source also told E! News in 2019 that Gomez “leaned” on Swift when she went to rehab for mental health-related issues in 2018. “Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close,” the source said. “Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love.”

The insider continued, “[Selena] really leans on Taylor and considers her one of her best friends.”

Though Gomez has performed with Swift on two of the “Lover” singer’s tours, the two have never collaborated on any music. In a 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Swift told the newspaper that she’s always felt a “sisterhood” to the “Who Says” songstress.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Swift said at the time, gushing of her friendship with Gomez. “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”