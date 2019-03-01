Selena Gomez’s New Foot Tattoo Is a Tribute to a Special Family Member

Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram with a flurry of epic social media posts. The “Anxiety” singer took a social media hiatus in the fall of 2018 and has been giving the fans what they want: more content. Just yesterday. Selena Gomez revealed a “sunshine” foot tattoo on Instagram, and fans are super excited.

The former Disney Channel star, who recently announced a musical collaboration with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin called, “I Can’t Get Enough,” has a new tattoo. It’s along the right edge of her right foot and simply reads, “sunshine.” Gomez posted the photo in promotion for her new song, but many were quick to comment on her attire. The pop singer is decked out in an adorable plush two-piece PJ set and looks super cozy on the white bed with huge pillows.

But the thing that has drawn the most attention is her tattoo. The meaning behind the word hasn’t been released but all of her tattoos tend to have a sentimental aspect. Many believe that the tattoo is tribute to Gomez’s grandmother, who she’s called “sunshine” before. “Nana is my sunshine,” she wrote in a 2016 Instagram.

Back in 2017, Gomez got matching tattoos with a few of her cast members from 13 Reasons Why (The actress isn’t on-camera, but she is the driving force between Netflix’s hit series, serving as executive producer). The tattoo was meant to honor the show which addresses some very important issues facing youth today. Issues that Gomez herself has dealt with.

Gomez, along with Alisha Boe, Tommy Dorfman, and Brandon Flynn, got the same semicolon tattoo on their wrists. The semi-colon represents hope for people are who have been affected by depression, mental illness, and self harm.

And more recently, Gomez added two small designs to her tattoo collection. She got the number four tattooed onto her right arm and a second tattoo to match one of her best friends, Courtney Barry.

“Best friend turned 26. Part 2. #4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life. I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack 🙄 it’s a dot! 🤦🏽‍♀️”

Although this most recent “sunshine” tattoo isn’t necessarily new, it’s sure to have a special meaning to singer.