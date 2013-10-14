Selena Gomez Is Killing It on The Style Front: See Her 20 Best Recent Looks

Actress, pop singer and former Disney star Selena Gomez’s recent style choices have been virtually flawless. Though she’s only 21-years-old, Justin Bieber‘s former flame seems destined for a bright sartorial future.

Indeed, during Milan Fashion Week, where she was front and center at the Versace show, the “Spring Breakers” actress went for lunch with Vogue editor Anna Wintour, leading us to think the high priestess of fashion not only approves of her style, but that Gomez may soon get a coveted Vogue cover.

While some starlets her age are focused on wearing as little clothing as possible (ahem, Miley Cyrus), Selena veers towards chic and youthful outfits that speak to her clear understanding of high-fashion. We love how the star is constantly mixing it up, and is just as confident and stunning in a laid-back 3.1 Phillip Lim tank and loose floral pants, as she is in the show-stopping Atelier Versace gowns she favors.

We hope to see more of Selena’s fashion A-game, and to be continually impressed by her original, bold and elegant ensembles. Browse through the photo gallery above for 20 of her best recent looks.