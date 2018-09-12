Selena Gomez Trolls Stefano Gabbana’s ‘Ugly’ Comment by Wearing an ‘Ugly’ Hair Pin

Dolce & Gabbana made headlines in June when its cofounder, Stefano Gabbana, called Selena Gomez “ugly” in an Instagram comment. “è proprio brutta!!!,” Gabbana wrote, which translates to, “She’s so ugly!!!” Aside from Miley Cyrus defending Gomez, calling Gabbana a “dick head” and Gomez “fine as fuck,” the news blew over—until this week when Gomez revived the drama for a killer clap back.

On Tuesday, Gomez was seen leaving a New York City restaurant with a hair pin that spelled out the word “ugly” in big, bold and bedazzled letters. Gomez wore the pin on the crown of her head next to a braid that ran down the center of her hair, leading to a ponytail.

Of course, to fans, the pin was too spot-on to be a coincident, with many fan believing that the pin was a response to Gabbana who used the same word to insult Gomez.

Word to the wise: Don’t come for Gomez, even in Instagram comments.