Selena Gomez’s ‘Souvenir’ Contains the Sweetest Hint About Her Ex, The Weeknd

With their idol’s deluxe version of her latest album Rare out now, Selenators can’t stop replaying the three new tracks that this release brought along with it. Among those are Selena Gomez’s “Souvenir,” with lyrics about The Weeknd. Fans realized that the vibey track may have included a subtle reference to the songstress’s ex, The Weeknd—whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye—during the chorus.

“You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees / it’s better than pills how you put me to sleep / Calling your name, the only language I can speak / taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep,” Selena, 27, sings in the chorus. If you’re wondering which part of that is a hint at Abel, 30, allow us to explain. While the Rare singer didn’t address him directly by name, fans paused at the line, “Calling your name, the only language I can speak” because it reminded them of a very similar line in one of The Weeknd’s own songs.

Remember The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy EP? Selenators definitely do, because that release was all about his breakup with Selena. One track on the EP, “Call Out My Name,” should also ring a bell once you put it next to Selena’s lyrics.

Fans on Twitter immediately noticed the allusion, writing, “Call Out My Name and Missed You by the Weeknd & Souvenir by Selena. IT CAN’T BE A FUCKING COINCIDENCE.” Another weighed in with a similar observation: “The Weeknd: ‘Won’t you call out my name?’ Selena: ‘Calling your name, only language I can speak.’ And I oop.”

As if the lyrical references weren’t already enough to see the connection, a deeper dive into Selena’s lyrics has some fans convinced that she’s writing about Abel. At the start of the track, Selena sings, “New York back in August / 10th-floor balcony / Smoke is floating over / Jane and Greenwich street.” Turns out, New York City just so happened to be the backdrop to her and Abel’s summer romance. Add this to the fact that The Weeknd recently release his new album, After Hours, with other songs about Selena, it seems like these two are definitely sending messages through their music.