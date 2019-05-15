Selena Gomez Is Not A Fan Of Social Media & We’re Puzzled

Selena Gomez took a long hiatus from social media in the fall of 2018. The former Disney Channel star explained that she just needed some me time. Apparently, Selena Gomez thinks social media is terrible. The 26-year-old actress is currently attending her first Cannes Film Festival and discussed why she doesn’t post pointless pictures on social media. Gomez, despite having over 150 million followers on Instagram, doesn’t want to place value in that.

While promoting her new film The Dead Don’t Die, the singer and actress discussed the negative impact she thinks social media is having on our generation. “I think our world is going through a lot. I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible,” she said while speaking at a press conference earlier today., According to Variety, the “Wolves” singer continued saying, “It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”

Gomez returned to her Instagram in the new year but has only been posting sporadically, and it’s mostly content to promote new projects or material. “I’m grateful I have the platform,” Gomez said. “I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me,” she explained. “I’ll see these young girls at meet-and-greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”

Just last month, Gomez discussed her use of social media and managing Instagram trolls while on Coach’s new podcast series, “Dream It Real.”

“I don’t really think that people know my heart,” she explained. “Sometimes people may think that I politically say the right thing or I’m safe or I’ve been trained to speak this way. I don’t know how to be trained — like how on Earth would somebody be training me to speak things?”

It is not that healthy to be on [social media] all the time,” she added. “I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot. Taking breaks is really important. Just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways.”