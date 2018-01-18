Selena Gomez Is Being Slammed by Animal Activists for Wearing a $2,670 Fur Coat

With a Vogue cover and numerous fashion deals under her belt, Selena Gomez is hailed as a fashion icon for many millennials. But her latest outfit isn’t earning praise. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer was slammed by animal activists and fans for wearing a $2,670 Coach coat made out of fur, lambskin, and shearling.

The “Fetish” singer wore the outfit on a run to a recording studio in New York City, where she paired the mid-length patchwork fur vest with a Coach sweater and leather skinny jeans. Immediately, Gomez, who is a face and designer for Coach, was lambasted for her fashion choice by animal activists who accused her of promoting animal abuse by wearing fur, which some assume to be fox.

Considering that many designers, such as Michael Kors, Gucci, and Stella McCartney, have pledged to go fur-free in recent months, critics had no restraint for Gomez. Many accused her of being complicit with fashion’s “inhumane” practice of farming fur. Others expressed their disappointment and prayed that the coat was made out of faux fur.

However, according to Farfetch.com, a website that sells the Coach coat, Gomez’s vest might not actually be made out of fur. Though it is not completely animal-friendly, the website reports that the coat is made out short and long hair shearling to perhaps imitate fur. Of course, there is still a huge controversy over shearling, so Gomez might not be out of the woods yet. She has yet to respond to the controversy.