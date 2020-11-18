Selena Gomez Finally Feels Like She Has a ‘Clean Slate’ Years After Her Justin Bieber Breakup

In a new joint interview with her mom (so sweet!), Selena Gomez shaded her Justin Bieber breakup for all the “confusion” it caused her. The 28-year-old singer broached the subject while speaking at length about her mental health, and her decision to be transparent about her April 2020 bipolar disorder diagnosis, in an article published by The Newsette on Tuesday, November 18.

Gomez explained to the outlet that she was ultimately grateful for the experiences in her life that led to her recent album, Rare—even if those experiences may have included “years” of mixed signals while being in love. Presumably, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress was talking about her notoriously on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber that played out over the course of seven years from 2011 to 2018. Now despite her heartbreak, the pop star is feeling “super happy” most days.

“None of what I’m doing now would have stemmed from the mindset I had before,” Gomez told The Newsette. “My best stuff is happening now. And then the greatest thing ever in my music was ‘Lose You to Love Me.'”

She continued, “I remember I had a moment where I couldn’t believe it because the first and second day, the reactions were crazy, and I remember I smiled and I was like, ‘That’s why it’s worth it. All of these years of confusion and being in love and all of this stuff … and it was finally a clean slate.’ And it wasn’t even because everyone liked it; it was just a realization of why I went through everything I went through.”

Fans of the Disney Channel alum might remember all the references to her ex on her 2019 single, “Lose You to Love Me.” At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the song was about him. “Although the song ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was cowritten and a collaboration, Selena was very involved in writing and creating it, and the song is obviously about Justin,” the insider explained. “Her fling with The Weeknd did not inspire the song—their relationship was much more short-lived and not deep enough to inspire it,” they added, referencing Gomez’s whirlwind romance with the crooner in 2017.