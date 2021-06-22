Selena Gomez Just Called Her Relationship With Justin Bieber & Other Exes ‘Cursed’ 

Looking back. Selena Gomez seemingly shaded Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and other ex-boyfriends in an interview where she called her past relationships “cursed.”

In an interview with Vogue Australia in June, Gomez revealed that she felt “less than” in many of her past relationships, which led to her feeling like her love life was “cursed.” “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she said.. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Gomez went on to explain why the word “rare” means so much to her. Gomez used to word as the title of her 2020 album, Rare, as well as the name of her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. She also has the word tattooed on her neck. “It wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself,'” she said. “I think that my family, and my chosen family—I feel like I’m surrounded by real people.”

Gomez dated Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. She dated The Weeknd for 10 months from January 2017 to October 2017. The Disney Channel alum has also been linked to stars like Nick Jonas, Niall Horan and NBA player Jimmy Butler.

In June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Gomez is in no rush to continue dating. “Selena has continued to stay focused and busy in terms of her life and career. She is in a great place and really feels like she knows herself at this point,” the source said. “She wants to ensure that she’s doing things that help her mental health and personal well-being. She has been working so much on herself over the years. She wants to make sure that she’s in a safe and confident space altogether before jumping into dating anyone seriously.”

Gomez was linked to Butler, a basketball player for the Miami Heat, in December 2020. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight at the time that the two had been “hanging out” but weren’t in a serious relationship. “Selena has enjoyed hanging out with Jimmy, but she is keeping her options open in terms of guys,” the insider said. “She is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She’s not rushing into anything whatsoever.”

The source continued, “Selena is focusing on what makes her happy and what feels good to her—whether that’s a relationship or not…The qualities that stand out to her in terms of a potential boyfriend are confident, supportive, smart, funny, trustworthy, and reliable.”