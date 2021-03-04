Is Selena Gomez’s ‘Selfish Love’ About an Ex? The Lyrics Are All About a Jealous Relationship

With a song name like this, fans are bound to wonder if Selena Gomez’s “Selfish Love” lyrics in English are about one of her exes. Well, while Sel doesn’t name any names, let’s just say that her latest single with DJ Snake still includes some pretty surprising confessions.

“Selfish Love” is the latest Spanish-language single by Gomez, whose first EP in Spanish, Revelación, is set to release on March 12, 2021. Ahead of its premiere, the 28-year-old songstress has been giving fans a taste of her Spanish crossover with songs like “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo.” Her new single, however, marks the only bilingual track on her EPFor her new single—and it also features an old friend.

On “Selfish Love,” Gomez teamed up with producer DJ Snake, who she worked with on the 2018 hit “Taki Taki.” This time around, Sel sings all about a relationship where both partners like to make each other jealous: “Me gusta darte celos (I like to make you jealous) / All this time and we still got that selfish love / I like making you jealous (I like making you jealous) / Es un juego que queda entre tú y yo, tú y yo, tú y yo (It’s a game between you and me, you and me, you and me),” she sings on the chorus.

While it’s totally possible Sel’s song applies to an ex like Justin Bieber or The Weeknd, there’s no telling whether it’s aimed at them (or even a new, secret flame). One thing’s for certain, though. Whoever it is, this relationship is clearly a tricky one.

You can watch Selena Gomez’s “Selfish Love” music video here, and keep on reading for Selena Gomez’s “Selfish Love” lyrics in English below.

Intro

No one has to tell me

You talk to other girls that are not me

And I must confess that seeing it

Baby, it makes me want to have you

Pre-Chorus

Just a little crush

Got me over here thinkin’

“Does somebody else care, somebody else care?”

I know we got trust

But you be gettin’ me thinkin’

“Does somebody else care, somebody else care?”

Chorus

You want to make me jealous

All this time and we still got that selfish love

You like makin’ me jealous (I like makin’ you jealous)

It’s a game that’s between you and me,

You and me, you and me

Post-Chorus

Yeah, yeah

You know we got trust

Yeah

Yeah

Verse 1

It’s obvious how they look at me

They mark their territory

This secret is between the two of us

I know it makes you want to have me (It makes you want to have me)

Pre-Chorus

I get just a little rush

When you’re over there thinkin’

“Does somebody else care, somebody else care?” (Ooh, ooh)

You know we got trust

But then again you thinkin’

“Does somebody else care, somebody else care?”

Chorus

I like making you jealous

All this time and we still got that selfish love

I like makin’ you jealous (I like makin’ you jealous)

It’s a game that’s between you and me

You and me, you and me

Post-Chorus

Yeah, yeah

You know we got trust

Yeah

Yeah

