So…Selena Gomez Just Spilled The Tea On Her Breakup With Justin Bieber & That Hailey Baldwin Drama

Woop there it is. Selena Gomez revealed Justin Bieber breakup details and Hailey Baldwin drama and we’re just sitting here with our popcorn taking it all in. If you didn’t know–Selena is fully back in the public eye releasing new music and her new tunes spill a ton of tea. “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” give super detailed, intimate details into what went down after her last breakup with Justin and now she feels about his quicky wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

Selena recently sat down for a revealing interview with Ryan Seacrest for On Air With Ryan Seacrest. The superhost asked about some particular revealing lyrics on “Lose You to Love Me.” She sings, “You turned me down, and now it’s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy.” Ryan stated, “The two months lyric would be worse for us than going through a breakup, is having to see someone with someone else so fast.”

Selena agreed sayiny that she was used to Justin moving on quickly when things between them fizzled. She said,

Yeah, I think you know, I’m really grateful too because I’ve actually experienced that a million times before and that’s the unfortunate part about what I do. So it’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people, but I just—I think I had become numb to it, and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic, and that’s everything I claim to be and do [being authentic] I know there are thousands of people, men and women, who have felt this feeling, and it’s extremely real, and on top of the social media and everything, it doesn’t matter if you’re in my position or if you’re in someone’s because you’re always going to somehow find this negative space. It’s just that’s what—that’s why I have to be careful, and I just have to take steps back and just focus on what I’m doing and no one else.

As far as any lingering drama Selena might have with Hailey or Justin–she’s completely moved on. She said, ” These two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow,” she said. “And the rest of the album is just all about where I am now and where I’m going so in my opinion, these are great songs, but I’ve saved the best for later.”

It looks like the songstress has worked through the pain and moved on for good.