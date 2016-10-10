Selena Gomez Resurfaces in the Most Unlikely Spot Amid Rehab Rumors

If some reports are to be trusted, Selena Gomez has been in rehab ever since she canceled her remaining Revival tour dates to focus on her health. It’s unclear whether these rumors have any veracity to them, but it’s certainly true that she’s been out of the public eye since August, when she announced that she was taking a break and facing her lupus diagnosis “head on.”

Whatever she’s been up to since late August—which most likely includes treatment for lupus and possibly involves rehab, deep chilling, taking shelter from the spotlight in the privacy of her own home, and/or a combination of all of the above—she was spotted in, of all places, Tennessee yesterday, at Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, according to Page Six. And there are pics.

The 24-year-old pop princess kept it casual in black jeans, a black sweatshirt, black trainers and a Yankees cap. She looked calm and rested, and wore minimal makeup.

Looks like her proactive move to deal with anxiety, panic attacks, depression, and other symptoms of lupus is paying off. She said in a statement August 30, “Around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways. I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.” Instead of continuing to tour, she revealed that she needed to take some time to reclaim her health.

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she said. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

This is the first time that Gomez has been spotted in public since her announcement. In 2014, she also cancelled a tour and went to rehab, as she told GQ. “I got diagnosed with lupus. My mom had a very public miscarriage. So I had to cancel my tour. I needed time to just be OK,” she said in an interview published in April of that year.

“It’s really frustrating, because I am 100 percent allowed to have that, but I think people just want to have some sort of—I understand what you’re asking,” she said at the time. “But I’m just saying, I don’t think it really matters. My past seems to be way more fascinating for people than my future, which bums me out … Why do you care?” Real talk.

Wherever you’ve been, welcome back to the outside world, Selena! Glad to see you smiling at a random roadhouse diner.