Confirmed: Selena Gomez Is in Long-Term Rehab in Tennessee

Update, October 13: Selena Gomez was spotted recently out and about in a local arcade, the Daily Mail reports. Wearing black leggings, an oversize white coat, and Uggs, she was photographed solo, perusing the ice cream flavors in the poorly lit establishment.

She was also spotted at a diner called Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, Tennessee, last weekend. Previous reports have confirmed that the young pop star has checked into long-term rehab near Nashville to work on her mental health.

Update, October 12: Several sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Selena Gomez is, indeed, in rehab. She apparently checked into a treatment facility near Nashville, Tennessee, after announcing August 30 that she was canceling her remaining 34 Revival tour dates to focus on her health and work on finding a solution to “anxiety, panic attacks and depression.”

“Selena is dealing with lupus, but this break is to focus on her mental health,” a source told Us. “She can go to a very dark place.” The source called the facility a “private and quiet place,” but “super intense.” They did not reveal how long she plans to stay at the treatment center.

Original Post: If Radar is to be trusted, Selena Gomez checked into rehab for depression and other issues related to lupus earlier this month, according to—you guessed it—a source. “The facility is a women’s only facility in a secluded wooded area,” that insider told Radar. “She’s staying for more than 60 days.”

Gomez hasn’t posted anything on Instagram in about six weeks, since she cancelled her Revival tour in August due to suffering from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks—all side effects lupus, an autoimmune disease. Side note: That didn’t stop her from being the first ever to hit 100 million Instafollowers, as Billboard reported yesterday.

In 2014, she also cancelled a tour and went to rehab, as she told GQ. “I got diagnosed with lupus. My mom had a very public miscarriage. So I had to cancel my tour. I needed time to just be OK,” she told them in an interview published in April of that year.

“It’s really frustrating, because I am 100 percent allowed to have that, but I think people just want to have some sort of—I understand what you’re asking,” she said at the time. “But I’m just saying, I don’t think it really matters. My past seems to be way more fascinating for people than my future, which bums me out … Why do you care?” It’s a very valid question.

In any event, history may or may not be repeating itself right now, at a Christian-based rehab with equine therapy—again, if Radar is to be trusted. In late August, she said, “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this. I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”