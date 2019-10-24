Selena Gomez Is Not Here For All The Hailey Baldwin Backlash & Here’s Why

Selena is officially over all this “drama” between her and her ex’s new wife. Last night, an Instagram Live broadcast set the record straight on Selena Gomez’s reaction to Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram comments. You see, Baldwin recently posted a pretty suggestive screenshot of Summer Walker’s track with Jhene Aiko, “I’ll Kill You,” moments after Gomez released a new single. If the Selenators are anything, it’s protective—so they were quick to interpret the screenshot as a petty dig against their songwriting queen, and started slamming Baldwin for the post. But Selena’s not here to be a villain: According to her Instagram Live, she wants all of this hate to stop.

While Selena’s breakup track “Lose You to Love Me” was immediately interpreted as being all about her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, she wasn’t interested in using the single to target the Canadian pop singer’s new wife, Hailey Baldwin. Nor was Hailey herself interested in shading Selena. According to a since-deleted Instagram comment, Hailey claims her screenshot of “I’ll Kill You” had nothing to do with Selena—even if the timing seemed like a conscious effort.

“Please stop with this nonsense,” Baldwin wrote, “There is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.” While this clarification was certainly enough to assuage Selena’s concerns, it wasn’t quite as successful for her fans, who continued to run with their initial interpretation. Many Selenators are convinced that Hailey’s screenshot was just another instance of the 22-year-old model “bashing” her husband’s ex.

Yet if anyone’s really a fan, they’re going to have to listen up: Selena has since taken a stand against the hate for Hailey Baldwin. “I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that,” she said in last night’s Instagram Live.

“So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is,” she continued. “If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. And just please, from me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say, yeah.” Always classy, never trashy, Selena!