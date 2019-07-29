StyleCaster
Share

Selena Gomez’s 27th Birthday Gift Was A ‘Shark Tank’ Fan’s Dream

What's hot
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez’s 27th Birthday Gift Was A ‘Shark Tank’ Fan’s Dream

Aramide Tinubu
by
Selena Gomez
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.

This singer/ actress is living her best life. Selena Gomez’s reaction to her Shark Tank birthday gift was magical. Selena recently celebrated her 27th birthday in Italy. She was seen spending time with her grandmother and close friends wearing some gorgeous pastel-colored sundresses and indulging in some of Italy’s most exquisite cuisine.

According to E! News, “The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads. They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have dessert of ice cream and tiramisu.”

However, the Italy trip wasn’t the only way the “Wolves” singer celebrated her big day. Apparently, she’s uber-obsessed with the TV Show, Shark Tank. On the show, entrepreneurs and inventors pitch their grand ideas and businesses to a slew of millionaires with the hopes of gaining some investment financing. One of those millionaires is Mark Cuban.

Selena’s friends put their heads together and got Shark Tank judge/investor Mark Cuban to wish her a happy birthday. Obviously, The Wizards of Waverly Place alum freaked out. In the video that she posted on Instagram, she was head exclaiming, “NO! We are?! OH MY GOSH, I’m so excited.”

In the post of her Shark Tank gift, Selena said, “Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift 😁.”

We’re just happy that Selena is happy and healthy and we’re super excited about the new music that she has on the way. A source told Entertainment Tonight,

She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again. Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has always had enviable long locks, but her hairstyles during her Stars Dance Tour are on a whole other level. The thickness, the texture — it makes you just want to run your fingers through it ... and ditch that hair straightener for good. But above all else, it’s seriously sexy. With her mermaid mane, we almost forgot she got her start on the Disney Channel.

While not all of us are blessed to be born with thick, luscious hair like Selena, there is one trick we can steal from her. The actress and singer told Seventeen.com she uses Ted Gibson Hairspray ($19.95, beauty.com) and a comb to tease her hair a bit throughout the day. But first, for those lived-in waves, use a 1 ½-inch curling iron for loose waves, add a texturizing spray throughout and brush out with your fingertips. Textured braids are optional.

Click through to see why we have a serious hair crush on Selena!

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

The actress recently stepped out with an "I Dream of Jeannie"-inspired braid. She even makes a scrunchie look cool!

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

We love her textured ponytail. Way too pretty for the gym.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

With her super-long hair, Selena can get away with ringlets without looking too cutesy.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Flowing long curls, a center part and red lipstick — classic. 

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

We loved when Selena added honey highlights to her chocolate-brown hair. 

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

This new take on the French braid — smack dab in the middle — is seriously cool.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Her waves are just as gorgeous styled smooth.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Another perfect ponytail — this time styled to the side.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Even with shorter hair, she pulls off loose, messy waves. We'll even forgive the feather clip.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Cardi B Missed Baby Kulture’s First Steps & We’re Crying About It

Cardi B Missed Baby Kulture’s First Steps & We’re Crying About It
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
Tags:
share