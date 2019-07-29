Selena Gomez’s 27th Birthday Gift Was A ‘Shark Tank’ Fan’s Dream

This singer/ actress is living her best life. Selena Gomez’s reaction to her Shark Tank birthday gift was magical. Selena recently celebrated her 27th birthday in Italy. She was seen spending time with her grandmother and close friends wearing some gorgeous pastel-colored sundresses and indulging in some of Italy’s most exquisite cuisine.

According to E! News, “The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads. They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have dessert of ice cream and tiramisu.”

However, the Italy trip wasn’t the only way the “Wolves” singer celebrated her big day. Apparently, she’s uber-obsessed with the TV Show, Shark Tank. On the show, entrepreneurs and inventors pitch their grand ideas and businesses to a slew of millionaires with the hopes of gaining some investment financing. One of those millionaires is Mark Cuban.

Selena’s friends put their heads together and got Shark Tank judge/investor Mark Cuban to wish her a happy birthday. Obviously, The Wizards of Waverly Place alum freaked out. In the video that she posted on Instagram, she was head exclaiming, “NO! We are?! OH MY GOSH, I’m so excited.”

In the post of her Shark Tank gift, Selena said, “Not many of you know but I am obsessed with shark tank. Two of my best friends nailed my gift 😁.”

We’re just happy that Selena is happy and healthy and we’re super excited about the new music that she has on the way. A source told Entertainment Tonight,

She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again. Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world.