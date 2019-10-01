Selena Gomez Has Some Feelings About The Bieber-Baldwin Wedding

In case you’ve been MIA, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their nuptials with a lavish ceremony in South Carolina this past weekend. The two said their vows in front of 154 guests as the sun set. Stunning. But Selena Gomez’s reaction to Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding is something else. Gomez has reportedly moved on. The same can’t be said for Jelena fans who have held onto the hope that the former couple would someday be on again. However, according to sources at Us Weekly, Gomez has moved on and knows she’s “better off without him.”

“Selena knows she’s better off without Justin and that it’s the healthiest decision for her,” a source explained to the outlet. The source added that the former Disney Channel star isn’t opposed to dating right now, but it’s definitely not her focus. Her health—mental and physical—her friendships and her family seem to be her main priority these days. “She is open to dating, but right now, she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.”

Gomez has been surprisingly active on social media throughout the summer. Though, active for her is still rather inactive. But she has shared a few updates that seem very positive. She enjoyed a special birthday trip with her close friends in Italy earlier this summer and shared some sweet photos from that experience.

The source at Us Weekly says Selena is “in a good place” and that “she has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed.”

The “Wolves” singer also apparently been able to “drastically reduce her anxiety” thanks to “an amazing support system.” We love to hear it!