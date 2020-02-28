Selena Gomez Got Real About Her Feelings Over Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Marriage

It’s almost been two years since Jelena broke things off for good, and a lot has happened since. We know the Biebs moved on—he got married to model Hailey Baldwin—but we haven’t always known what Selena Gomez’s reaction to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s happy marriage truly is. The Rare songstress has opened up about her relationship to Bieber in the past, but shied away from commenting on his new relationship until now.

Selena, 27, is feeling “extremely relieved” to have moved on from Justin now that he’s with someone else. According to a source with Us Weekly, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer is at “peace” with the fact that Bieber is married—at least because of everything that means for her newfound growth and freedom.

“Selena feels extremely relieved that she could finally share her side of the story and be at peace with finally closing that chapter of her life with Justin,” says the source. “She loved being able to tell her truth through her own art and her own way. It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place.”

While Justin, 25, and Hailey, 23, are certainly enjoying each other’s company (they’re, uh, not shy about that fact that they have sex “all day”), the same couldn’t be said for Selena’s past relationship with Justin.

The pair had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship for years before splitting for good in 2018. And during that time, Selena says she was a “victim” of emotional abuse from Justin. Meanwhile, the “Yummy” singer says Selena “hurt” him plenty of times—all in all, it seemed like a pretty toxic situation.

Now that Selena has moved on from it, however, she’s too busy enjoying the rollout of her new album Rare to want to rush into a new relationship. According to Us Weekly‘s source, “[She] isn’t actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship right now.” But that doesn’t mean she isn’t open to the possibility.

Selena now has a great idea of what she wants in a boyfriend. “She is still healing, but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship.” Fingers crossed Sel finds her prince charming—we have no doubt she will, when she’s ready.