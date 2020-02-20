Selena Gomez Doesn’t Owe Justin Bieber’s Cheating Confession a Reaction, But Here It Is

Closure is so necessary, and it looks like the Biebs is finally offering some up. Yet Selena Gomez’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s breakup reason—ahem, excuse?—is bittersweet. The Rare songstress, 27, apparently feels “vindicated” after hearing Justin’s recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, where the 25-year-old actually confessed he’d been “reckless” in his past relationship. But does that change all the hurt he caused? If we’re asking Selena, the answer is a resounding no.

“Selena feels vindicated by Justin’s words, but that doesn’t take back all that happened while they were together,” says a source with HollywoodLife. We don’t blame her. After all, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has already explained how she felt like a “victim” of emotional abuse while dating Justin. The “Yummy” popstar had an infamously on-and-off-again relationship with Selena for roughly eight years between 2011 and 2018 until the pair finally broke up over rumors of Justin’s cheating. All these years and a new wife later, Justin is finally owning up to his past mistakes.

Selena does appreciate the admission, however. “Selena doesn’t want her relationship with Justin to define her, but she does feel some comfort that he spoke out about what he did. She hopes that he is being genuine,” the source added. But truth be told, Selena stopped waiting around for Justin’s self-awareness a long time ago—she moved on and processed the pain of his misgivings in another way: her music.

Her new album Rare has heartbreaking songs about Justin, but ultimately, writing them was an empowering opportunity. According to HollywoodLife’s source, Justin’s comments are “not going to help her move forward in any way,” because she already did that. “That is what her music is for, to take care of those emotions,” they explained.

“Instead of rehashing things over and over, she finally thinks she is in a place where her future is bright,” the source adds. “What Justin said is what it is, and she will take any positives from it that she can, but it’s not going to make or break anything for her emotionally moving forward.”

We’d expect nothing less. Selena may want a boyfriend, but she also knows she most certainly doesn’t need one.