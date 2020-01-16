Selena Gomez’s New Tattoo Has Such a ‘Rare’ Meaning & You’ll Want to See It

You know what they say about tattoos—they’re addictive! But even being tattoo No. 13, Selena Gomez’s Rare tattoo meaning really stands out among the rest. After releasing her most important project yet, the 27-year-old songstress recently set out to commemorate it in the form of some new and permanent body art. She hit up celebrity tattoo artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy in New York City, and well, the rest is history.

It’s not the first time Sel’s gotten a meaningful tattoo, but we think this one is an especially significant one. It’s a tribute to her Rare album, which documents her journey toward self-love following her breakups with Justin Bieber with songs like “Lose You To Love Me” and the confident single, “Look At Her Now.” After celebrating the album’s release, Selena decided to get its title tattooed on her body forever. And she picked the cutest spot.

Selena’s Rare tattoo is on her neck, placed right below her ear and jawline. Of course, the lettering she chose for her new ink perfectly matches the font used on the Rare album cover—so sweet! Tattoo artist “Bang Bang” revealed to E! News that Selena was “amazing” during their session. Turns out, he even got a sneak preview of Rare before everyone else.

“She was excited,” he said. “When I did her tattoo of the prayer hands about a month ago, we were listening to her album. And it’s nerve-wracking trying to critique your own work before the world sees it, and this time I could tell she was just really happy with it. She said it was her best album yet.”

“Bang Bang” couldn’t help but gush over the artistic process, too. He explained their decision to place another tattoo on Selena’s neck (she already has two others there). “I think she always had her neck in mind so we tried a few different spots but then decided on her neck right under her jaw,” he said.

“After we placed it there she instantly said she ‘loved it.’ She felt it would be an easy thing to cover if she ever did an acting job, it would only need a little spot of makeup to cover and that was her only concern with putting it in a prominent place,” the tattoo artist added. Something tells us, however, that Selena won’t want to hide this new part of herself anytime soon.