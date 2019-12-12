Here’s Everything We Know About Selena Gomez’s New ‘Rare’ Album Release & Tracklist

Scroll To See More Images

Selenators, get ready. Selena Gomez’s Rare album tracklist and release date details have finally been revealed to the public, and boy, are they exciting. The 27-year-old pop star is gearing up for a stellar 2020 after releasing a slew of new singles and performing recently at the 2019 American Music Awards—now, she’s ready to let us all in on the fun, too.

When she isn’t busy being the topic of The Weeknd’s own singles, the singer’s been hard at work letting us in on her new and improved vision of stardom. That means tackling her mental health struggles head on, and reflecting on past relationships with grace and wisdom through her music. Recent tracks like “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me” definitely hinted at her glow-up post Justin Bieber, and now, Rare is on its way to fill in the gaps. Here’s everything we know about her third studio album.

When will Rare be released?

Titled Rare, Selena’s third studio album won’t be available until the new year. But we definitely have a date: Jan. 10, 2020. And if you really can’t bear to wait, head over to Selena’s Instagram page, where the artist has already shared an extended teaser trailer of the album.

“Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. 🖤 You can preorder RARE now ✨.”

What songs will be featured on Rare?

Lucky for you, Selena has also already released a full tracklist for the forthcoming album. Take a look below:

1. “Rare”

2. “Dance Again”

3. “Look at Her Now”

4. “Lose You to Love Me”

5. “Ring”

6. “Vulnerable”

7. “People You Know”

8. “Let Me Get Me”

9. “Crowded Room” feat. 6LACK

10. “Kinda Crazy”

11. “Fun”

12. “Cut You Off”

13. “A Sweeter Place” feat. Kid Cudi

And if you’re able to shop at Target, there’s even an exclusive deluxe edition (available for pre-order here) which will also include previously released singles: “Wolves” x Marshmello, “Back to You,” “Bad Liar,” “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, and “Fetish” feat. Gucci Mane.

What will Rare look like?

Yup. There’s already pre-released album art for you to lay your eyes upon. The official cover features a sultry black and white image of Selena—wearing a T-shirt with the album’s name on it, no less!