Selena Gomez Just Quit Hillsong Church After Her Pastor Was Caught Cheating on His Wife

Severed ties. Selena Gomez quit Hillsong Church after Carl Lentz’s cheating scandal. For those who don’t know, Lentz, the pastor of stars like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, was fired as the head of Hillsong Church was fired in November after he cheated on his wife, Laura, whom he shares three kids with.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” Lentz wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

After his confession of infidelity, Baldwin unfollowed Lentz on Instagram. (The pastor, for his part, still follows both her and Bieber.) Now, it seems that Gomez, one of Hillsong’s many celebrity attendees, has also cut ties with the church and Lentz.

“Selena considers herself a Christian,” a source told the Daily Telegraph on Monday, December 14. “She says she has a close relationship with God, and she believes this is not how God wants us to operate, she’s disillusioned.”

The source went on to note that Gomez, like her ex-boyfriend Bieber, “adored Carl” but “doesn’t want anything to do with Hillsong anymore.” “At one stage she adored Carl…” the source said. “She, [Hillsong Church founder] Brian [Houston], his daughter Laura and Justin were a team, really close. She used to hang out with Brian’s daughter-in-law Esther, now she doesn’t want anything to do with Hillsong anymore.”

In December, Page Six reported that Lentz’s affair with a woman other than his wife wasn’t an isolated incident. In a leaked audio obtained by the site, Houston claimed to have found evidence that Lentz had multiple infidelities. “A staff member found a very compromising chain of text messages on Carl’s laptop,” Houston said. “[We] drove right across town to talk to Carl and confront him and that was the beginning of the process we are at now.” Page Six reports the audio file was recorded around November 19.