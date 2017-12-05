Selena Gomez Privates Instagram After Calling Out Magazine for Misinterpreting Her Words

Selena Gomez may have been named Billboard‘s Woman of the Year, but that doesn’t mean she’s happy with the magazine’s latest feature on her. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old singer made her Instagram private, hours after calling out the magazine for misinterpreting her words in its latest cover story.

Late Monday night, Gomez posted an eyebrow-raising screenshot on her Instagram story. The screenshot showed an excerpt of her Billboard interview, in which the writer described a giant teddy bear in her kitchen and insinuated that the stuffed animal meant more to her than Gomez led on. Below is the paragraph in question.

There’s a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez’s North Hollywood home. “I know, I know,” says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn’t quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. “It was a gift, and at first I thought, ‘This is so ridiculous, I can’t wait until I give it away to another person.’”

But Gomez, 25, hasn’t let go of it—yet.

In her screenshot, Gomez called out Billboard for skewing her words, suggesting that she was done doing press and vowing that she will never let a reporter into her home again.

“Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them into my home,” Gomez wrote over the screenshot. “That is so hurtful. The most ‘ridiculous’ part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things.”

Hours after posting the screenshot, which has since been deleted, Gomez put her Instagram on private, leading fans to wonder what the teddy bear meant and what Gomez intended by calling it “ridiculous.” Fans have also been sharing another recent Instagram story post, which featured a video of Gomez looking somber while declaring that she “needs some alone time.”

As of publication, Gomez hasn’t spoken about putting her Instagram on private, and, judging from her beef with Billboard, she might never open up fully with her fans the media again. Also, looks like if you aren’t one of her 130 million followers, you won’t know what she’s up to. Only time will tell if her privacy setting is permanent.