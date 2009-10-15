Selena Gomez: Pictures of Her New Fashion Line

List of celebrities who do not have a clothing line: Dog the Bounty Hunter, and Carrot Top. I think that’s it. Joining the ranks of actresses and musicians who think they went to design school is Disney babe Selena Gomez.

Dream Out Loud is a fusion of “pretty, feminine, and bohemian,” and will consist of skinny jeans, floral tops, and ribbed thermals. The 17-year-old has teamed up with Creative Artists Agency to create the clothing as well as scarves and hats. All items are eco-friendly and all-organic, something Gomez feels strongly about, being the youngest UNICEF ambassador.

Dream Out Loud is currently looking for a retailer. At least it looks better than LiLo’s Ungaro, eh?