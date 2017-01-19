Selena Gomez Just Had a Major Photoshop Fail

Celebrities are always getting called out for Photoshopping their pics. They may think they’re tweaking an angle or blurring a line oh-so-surreptitiously, but eagle eyed fans always know what’s up, and there’s one smoking gun that has particular weight in this arena—the wavy line.

The thing with Photoshop is that if you’re trying to, say, plump up your lips—which could very well be exactly what Selena Gomez was up to in this particular suspicious snap—or amp up your curves, if you’re an amateur ‘shopper, you might accidentally move the wall behind you to the side a bit too. In other words, as you bring out your lips, you may also bring out your doorframe. (Hi, Khloé Kardashian!) Yeah, not good.

Check it out:

Another damning fact: Though the above photo was shared by Gomez’s makeup artist, hair stylist, wardrobe stylist, and manicurist on Instagram—Hung Vanngo, Marissa Marino, Christian Classen, and Tom Bachik, respectively—the pic only remains on three of their Instas. Vanngo deleted his copy—and he was the first to post. Hmm.

Our best guess is that Gomez—or, more likely, one of her lackeys—was trying to fatten up her lips, and got a little carried away. After all, those lips look mighty pillowy. Yeah, we see you Gomez. With one eye, on account of the side-eye.