Selena Gomez Got Her Entire Life At Kacey Musgraves’ Concert

She just went full cowgirl! Selena Gomez’s photos from Kacey Musgraves’ concert are truly delightful. The “Wolves” singer has truly been having an iconic summer. From her various trips to Disneyland to her epic 26th birthday in Italy–it’s still hot girl summer for Selena and she’s not about to slow down anytime soon.
Over the weekend, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum showed up and showed out at Kacey Musgraves’ Los Angeles concert. With her besties in tow–Selena put on her cutest cowboy hat and listened to all of the “Rainbow” singer’s most epic tunes. Though Selena hasn’t shared any photos on her personal Instagram account–one of her best friends, Courtney Lopez, shared a couple.
In one photo, Selena and her crew are hanging out backstage with Kacey living their best lives. Nearly everyone has on cowgirl themed attire down to the daisy dukes and cowboy boots. Selena’s friends even snapped videos of her singing and dancing along to the music and shared them on their various Instagram stories.
We’re just glad that Selena is so joyful. The rumor is that she’s set to release brand new music for the first time since 2016’s Revival–so if that’s true–she’s about to be super busy.
An insider told Entertainment Tonight,
[Selena] is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again. Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world.
The songstress even recently hinted at her return in a recent Instagram post. She said, “Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am. Now… Back to work.”
We’re ready for this new music.
Selena Gomez has always had enviable long locks, but her hairstyles during her Stars Dance Tour are on a whole other level. The thickness, the texture — it makes you just want to run your fingers through it ... and ditch that hair straightener for good. But above all else, it’s seriously sexy. With her mermaid mane, we almost forgot she got her start on the Disney Channel.
While not all of us are blessed to be born with thick, luscious hair like Selena, there is one trick we can steal from her. The actress and singer told Seventeen.com she uses Ted Gibson Hairspray ($19.95, beauty.com) and a comb to tease her hair a bit throughout the day. But first, for those lived-in waves, use a 1 ½-inch curling iron for loose waves, add a texturizing spray throughout and brush out with your fingertips. Textured braids are optional.
Click through to see why we have a serious hair crush on Selena!
The actress recently stepped out with an "I Dream of Jeannie"-inspired braid. She even makes a scrunchie look cool!
We love her textured ponytail. Way too pretty for the gym.
With her super-long hair, Selena can get away with ringlets without looking too cutesy.
Flowing long curls, a center part and red lipstick — classic.
We loved when Selena added honey highlights to her chocolate-brown hair.
This new take on the French braid — smack dab in the middle — is seriously cool.
Her waves are just as gorgeous styled smooth.
Another perfect ponytail — this time styled to the side.
Even with shorter hair, she pulls off loose, messy waves. We'll even forgive the feather clip.
