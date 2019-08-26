Selena Gomez Got Her Entire Life At Kacey Musgraves’ Concert

She just went full cowgirl! Selena Gomez’s photos from Kacey Musgraves’ concert are truly delightful. The “Wolves” singer has truly been having an iconic summer. From her various trips to Disneyland to her epic 26th birthday in Italy–it’s still hot girl summer for Selena and she’s not about to slow down anytime soon.

Over the weekend, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum showed up and showed out at Kacey Musgraves’ Los Angeles concert. With her besties in tow–Selena put on her cutest cowboy hat and listened to all of the “Rainbow” singer’s most epic tunes. Though Selena hasn’t shared any photos on her personal Instagram account–one of her best friends, Courtney Lopez, shared a couple.

In one photo, Selena and her crew are hanging out backstage with Kacey living their best lives. Nearly everyone has on cowgirl themed attire down to the daisy dukes and cowboy boots. Selena’s friends even snapped videos of her singing and dancing along to the music and shared them on their various Instagram stories.

We’re just glad that Selena is so joyful. The rumor is that she’s set to release brand new music for the first time since 2016’s Revival–so if that’s true–she’s about to be super busy.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight,

[Selena] is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again. Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world.

The songstress even recently hinted at her return in a recent Instagram post. She said, “Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am. Now… Back to work.”

We’re ready for this new music.