Selena Gomez Had A ‘Panic Attack’ Before Performing At The 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez took the stage for her first live performance in two years at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. Fans were surprised to see that she seemed a little off during her show, and now we know why: Selena Gomez had a panic attack pre-AMAs performance, according to a source at E! News.

Selena sang her two new singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” both of which will appear on her upcoming album. Fans were highly anticipating the performance, because she hasn’t done a live televised performance since 2017. Sadly, this one wasn’t that well-received—people accused her of singing off-key, and the internet has been pretty ruthless about it. She also seemed quite emotional at times during the show, which isn’t surprising because both songs are about heartbreak and her breakup with Justin Bieber.

Selena’s fans figured that she may have been a bit wobbly due to nerves—getting onstage in front of the entire world for the first time in years must be scary! A source tells E! that, yep, Selena had a slight breakdown before her performance. “Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself,” the source said.

While Twitter has been relentlessly making fun of poor Selena, her real fans have been incredibly supportive. Her BFF Taylor Swift sang along during her performance, and later in the night, Selena returned the favor. She sang along to T.Swift while sitting in the audience with her friend’s parents—and she looked like she was having a great time.

Plus, she looked absolutely stunning. In an Instagram recap, she posted a photo of her red carpet look and thanked her fans for standing by her. “Feels good to be back,” she wrote. “Excited for this chapter.”