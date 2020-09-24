Selena Gomez Is ‘Over’ Being Hurt by Justin Bieber & She Wants People to Know

After laying things bare on her latest album, Selena Gomez is ‘over’ Justin Bieber hurting her for good. In a new interview published on September 24, the 28-year-old singer opened up to Rolling Stone about how 2020’s Rare helped her to fully move on from that period in her life.

When fans first heard Rare, it was clear that many of the songs on the album were about her tumultuous romance and multiple breakups with Justin. Tracks like “Lose You to Love Me” and “Feel Me” hinted at the heartbreak of their notoriously on-again, off-again relationship that ran its course for eight years. “I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed,” she shared with Rolling Stone. Both Justin and Selena have moved on after their relationship ended for good in 2018. That year, Justin married model Hailey Baldwin, and the pair have remained together since. Meanwhile, Selena is moving on in other ways.

“I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt. I didn’t want that anymore,” Selena told Rolling Stone. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over.”

The singer went on to explain how her focus on music has been the greatest space for “transformation” yet. There was a time when she wasn’t “inspired by much,” she admits, until she finally returned to the studio with newfound purpose. “From that point on, I focused on creating more songs that were lyrically about transformation and vulnerability and heartbreak,” she explained. “It felt like [the material] was really, really strong, and I was very happy about it. I think that becoming more involved than I ever have been [in the making of the album] helped me gain confidence and empowered me completely. I took control over what I was going to say, what I was going to do.”

Part of that confidence can definitely be seen in Selena’s powerful year so far. The singer has launched her own cooking show on HBO Max, and after her Rolling Stone profile, Sel took to Instagram to flaunt a scar that she’d hidden for years from her kidney surgery.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.