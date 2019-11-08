Selena Gomez and Her Little Sister Wore Matching Outfits to the ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere, and I’m Crying

Scroll To See More Images

Most days, I like to make sure I read the news and stay up to date on everything happening in world. There are other times, however, I just want something to brighten my day. While I believe it’s important to pay attention to what’s going on around us (politically, environmentally, etc.), there are days when all we really want is some heartwarming news. At the premiere of Frozen 2, Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie stepped onto the red carpet in matching outfits, and it’s exactly the type of thing I think we all deserve to see right now. No impending doom on this red carpet—just two sisters looking absolutely adorable.

Selena Gomez seriously wins sister of the year. Not only did she bring her little sister to a red carpet premiere for Frozen 2 (one of the most anticipated movies of the year), but she also secured the two of them matching ensembles. Both Selena Gomez and her sister looked straight out of the Frozen franchise in these sequin-covered feathery outfits. I always wanted a big sister, and even though Selena Gomez and I are around the same age, I’m pretending I’m Gracie in this situation. Take me to red carpet event, too, please!!

I truly cannot get over the cuteness of this situation. Of course, it is not lost on me that Frozen is about two sisters who come back together after years of being separated. The fact that Selena Gomez brought her own sister to a film about sisters supporting one another in the toughest of times is probably the sweetest thing I’ll witness all week.

When Frozen 2 officially hits theaters on November 22, you better believe I’ll be showing up to the theater in my own version of Selena Gomez’ red carpet outfit. Anyone want to come over and help me glue sequins on a feather vest? Anyone?