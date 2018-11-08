Is Selena Gomez Out of Rehab After Her Emotional Breakdown? Here’s What We Know

Fans have reason to wonder: Is Selena Gomez still in rehab? The 26-year-old entered an east coast mental health facility in October following two hospitalizations in two weeks—the second of which was described by TMZ as an “emotional breakdown.” But is she still there? Well, the answer is complicated.

On Wednesday, November 7, TMZ reported that the “Back to You” singer left rehab and is back home with her family. E! News published a similar report about how Gomez is “out of her treatment program in NYC and is doing much better,” according to a source. The source also claimed that Gomez is feeling “refreshed and is in a better head space” following her stay in rehab and will continue to see professionals about her mental and physical health while at home. But is that really what happened?

An hour after the news that Gomez left rehab, both TMZ and E! News deleted their coverage. A representative for the singer also told Refinery29 that TMZ’s report wasn’t accurate. So is Gomez still in rehab? Signs point to yes. But the bigger question is what happened with the false reports? Well, some fans believe that the “Wolves” singer told certain friends fake information to weed out who was trustworthy and who was spreading her personal details to the tabloids.

Alert Kris Jenner, because this is a case for the FBI.