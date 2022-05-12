Selena Gomez Dropped a Cookware Line With Our Place & You Have to See All of The Beautiful Colorways

Scroll To See More Images

Selena Gomez has been in the news a lot lately. First, because she’s hosting SNL this weekend for the first time with musical guest Post Malone, and then because she finally graced us with her nighttime skincare routine, so we got a glimpse at how she gets her skin glowing for bedtime. And then she was in the headlines once more when fans thought that skincare video was only posted to make fun of Hailey Bieber’s “get ready with me” video. (For the record, Gomez said there were no bad intentions to her skincare vid.) Whew. Are you still with me? And now, Selena Gomez collabed with Our Place to create a line of cookware that’s both functional and cute, so she’s trending for a whole other reason.

If you recall, Gomez is no stranger to the kitchen now, even though she once was when she started her HBO series Selena + Chef. I think it’s safe to say she’s definitely graduated from amateur chef to actual chef, and now she has the Gomez-approved kitchenware to prove it.

“My main goal when I’m cooking is to have fun,” Gomez said. “This collection is designed for home-cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.”

Everything part of the collab is officially live on the Our Place website and every piece is so cute and multi-functional. The collection includes kitchen staples like an everyday pan and pot, but it also includes gear you need to stock your kitchen with like cups, plates and even cutlery. All I know is that I officially need to buy everything because I’m still using mismatched plates I stole from old roommates and I think this collection has the power to turn any kitchen stranger into a full-fledged cooking adult.

Here’s what we’re shopping from the collection:

Always Pan in Rosa

Our Place is already famous for its Always Pan, and the Selena Gomez collab brings it back in two new colorways. She designed this berry color dubbed “rosa” and a bright electric blue she calls “azul.” You can shop both on the site now.

Perfect Pot in Azul

You can boil with this pot or stick it in the oven and use it as a baking tool, which is why it’s seriously the only cookware staple you’ll ever need to buy. It now comes in the above rosa color and azul, shown here.

Set of 4 Drinking Glasses – Rosa

The rosa and azul colorways seriously come to life in these transparent drinking glasses. They’re perfect for wine or water, and trust me, a matching set will seriously make your house feel like a home. You can even make it a set of 8 for just $90.

Knife Trio in Azul

Stop struggling with the one dull knife you use for everything and upgrade to this chic set of three. It includes an everyday chef’s knife, a serrated knife for cutting bread or soft items and a smaller precise pairing knife for everything else in-between.

Main Plates – Set of 4 in Rosa

I love that these plates are slightly raised around the edges, so no crumbs will fall off as you eat. They come in rosa or azul and you can double it with a set of eight and save $10.

Side Plates – Set of 4 in Rosa

Just like the main plates, these smaller ones are scratch-resistant, stackable and feature the same raised lip around the edges that keeps everything on the plate and not on your table. When not in use, these stacked on top of the main plates will look so cute on an exposed shelf.