Selena Gomez is Dating Orlando Bloom: Report

Every now and then a celebrity dating rumor surfaces that’s so random that we begin to believe that it just might be true. According to Page Six, Selena Gomez and recently-single Orlando Bloom have been spotted looking quite cozy together in L.A., leading to speculation that they might be romantically linked.

According to the reports, the two attended a filming of Chelsea Handler’s show together, both arriving in and departing in the same car. The love lives of both stars are currently, at best, in limbo: Bloom is going through a divorce from model Miranda Kerr, and Selena, at 21 years old, is still entangled in her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. The fact that they are both (for all intents and purposes) single makes us wonder if this latest rumor just might be true.

If so, it would firm up our theory that Bloom (who is 37, by the way) has a thing for the ladies with cherubic faces; both Miranda and Selena have similarly round face shapes–and we mean that in the best way possible. Perhaps Selena is taking a tip from bestie Taylor Swift and, after getting fed up with Bieber’s immature antics as of late, is dipping her toe in the pool of older lads.

Adding fuel to the fire: the two were actually photographed hanging out together immediately following the show.

Do you think this relationship is really happening? Tell us your thoughts!