Wait—Are Selena Gomez & Niall Horan Dating? Here’s Everything to Know

Sparks are flying! This Selena Gomez and Niall dating clue will for sure make you think the couple is together. The rumor mill started when the pair were spotted together at an event late last week. Journalist Mike Wass tweeted that he thought he saw the two pop stars together at Lewis Capaldi show on April 3, and naturally, fans are super curious to know more.

Wass shared a video from the concert, writing, “The @LewisCapaldi showcase was incredible. “This guy’s a fucking star! (Also, unless I’m hallucinating, Selegend & Niall were sitting at the table next to me).” So hold up—can we just pause for a second? Imagine this. You walk into a concert to see one of your favorite singers. You find your seats. You look to your right and there sit Selena Gomez and Niall Horan. So. Freaking. Casual.

Anyway—back to the story at hand. If this is true, the pair must be dating, right? Gomez is officially single after splitting up with Justin Bieber for good in March 2018. There were rumors that she and her Neighbors 2 co-star heartthrob Zac Efron might be dating, but that turned out to just be wishful thinking. (Efron has now been linked to Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro). The former One Direction band member is single now too after splitting with Academy Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld. So the timing seems…kind of perfect!

We’re keeping a close eye on Gomez and Horan. Fingers crossed this isn’t the universe pulling a belated April Fools Day joke on us—we need this to be real!

Look how cute both of them are. They would make an adorable couple. Just sayin’.

Also, after all the drama between Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin and Gomez the past few weeks, it’s time for her to have something new going on. A spring romance might be just the thing!