Selena Gomez Was Spotted With Her Ex-Flame Niall Horan & We Have Questions

It’s officially cuffing season although that may or may not be the case here. Selena Gomez and Niall Horan’s dating clue 2019 has everyone at least wondering if there are new sparks with old flames.

On October 3, Selena was spotted at a Los Angeles restaurant mingling with friends and oop, Niall Horan was among the group.

In the picture posted by Courtney Lopez, Horan’s arm is hanging around Gomez’s shoulder. The Instagram caption reads: “with all of our schedules and travel, we don’t get to see each other as often as maybe we would like, but every time we do get to sit down and share a meal together, it makes me emotional and so happy. and seeing my favorite people embrace my now-husband makes me want to cry. they’re really all family. 🖤”

From the caption, it seems like a strictly platonic outing, but we still have some questions due to Niall and Selena’s dating history back in 2015. We took a look at Selena’s Instagram Story from that night.

Selena gave a shout out to Niall and his new single “Nice To Meet Ya.” She wrote, “This came out five min ago…and I’m pretty sure you need to download.” Selena at once declared their platonic relationship in a 2015 Entertainment Tonight interview. She said “Oh my god! No. I love him, I always have. He’s amazing.”

But she was also seen at Jenna Dewan’s birthday making out with Niall according to a US Weekly source, and there was that time the two attended Courtney’s wedding together!

Selena reported to US Weekly, that “She is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.” While we may not know the chances of a rekindled flame, we know that Selena is at least unbothered about Justin and Hailey’s wedding, and that’s saying something!