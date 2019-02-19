Why Selena Gomez’s Recent Instagram Might Be a Clue to Her New Song

Selena Gomez has been keeping it pretty low-key. After her difficult year in 2018, in which she underwent serious surgery and dealt with some mental health issues, Gomez has taken a break from spotlight.. But fans are becoming super pumped because it seems like Selena Gomez may have revealed a new song clue. The singer’s recent Instagram story has fans totally convinced that she’s sending a secret message about an upcoming song.

In September 2018, Gomez decided to take a break from social media. She shared this news with her fans on Instagram writing, “Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Earlier today, Gomez shared a photo of a row of white robes hanging on a clothing rack. Seems innocent enough. Each robe has a name on the back—Selena, Blanco, Balvin and Tainy.

OK…so what does all of this mean? Well. The first name, Selena, is pretty obvious. That’s Selena Gomez (duh). Blanco could be Benny Blanco (a record producer). Balvin is likely J Balvin (a Colombian singer) and Tainy is the name of another very successful music producer. The three latter names have all shared the same photo on their Instagram pages. So hello! We’re convinced they’ve all collaborated. Tainy even wrote, “I CAN’T GET ENOUGH.”

Does this mean the music is just SO GOOD that none of them can’t get enough? (Or is that the name of the song?) We can’t wait. Mood ALWAYS:

On January 14, Gomez took to Instagram once again to share that she has been dealing with a lot lately. She shared a heartfelt note to her fans, lettingthems know she was OK and still working on herself. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Since then, Gomez has been sharing some shots of her work with Puma. On January 15, she wrote “Lots to look forward to in 2019. I can’t wait to share the projects I’ve been working on with you. The first one is here: Cali 👟 BY @pumasportstyle”

In the photo, Gomez is seen rocking her signature soft smize, an all-denim outfit and Puma shoes, of course. She’s shared three other photos since the new year and her latest story absolutely has us convinced we’ll be hearing a new single from the artist soon—perhaps about her life.

Gomez hasn’t shied away from being open about the issues she’s been struggling with. Her most recent song, “Anxiety,” came out in late January. Her collaborator, Julia Michaels, starts off the song singing,

“My friends, they wanna take me to the movies

I tell ’em to fuck off, I’m holding hands with my depression

And right when I think I’ve overcome it

Anxiety starts kicking in to teach that shit a lesson”

When Gomez released the song, she shared an Instagram post with a shoutout to Michaels: “My sweet soul sister. Julia you have been a huge part of my life. You have taught me how to have courage when I have self doubt. This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way. The message is much needed and I really hope you guys like it!”

We loved it, Selena! And we can’t wait for more! As Brittany says, “Gimme more!”