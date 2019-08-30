Selena Gomez Is Back In The Studio Working On A New Album & We’re Smiling Along With Her

We’re smiling just as wide as this pop star. Selena Gomez’s new music Instagram photo proves the pop star is having the best time. The “Hands to Myself” singer took to social media to share what she’s been up to with her fans, offering a bit of an update on her work with the little sneak peek.

Gomez shared the images to her Instagram story yesterday, beaming as she hit the studio to record her next hit. The black and white boomerang video shows Gomez smiling at the camera and throwing up the peace sign. The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer is sitting at a soundboard, notebook in front of her and a slew of pens all around. So, we can only imagine what lyrics she has cooking up. On the candid post, Gomez offered the caption, “Just so you know, I see your comments and I’m working on it…”

Fans have been asking when the pop singer will release her second solo album for some time. Gomez dropped her first album with the band The Scene back in 2013, and released her first solo album, Revival, in 2015. Hits from the album included “Hands to Myself,” “Same Old Love,” and “Body Heat.”

While Gomez has been featured on a slew of songs, including a collaboration with Cardi B, DJ Snake, and Ozuna on the hit “Taki Taki,” she has yet to release a full album of her own since the success of 2015’s Revival. But fans have had a lot to enjoy from the multi-talented performer. Gomez recently appeared in the summer zombie fest The Dead Don’t Die, and has released a few songs in collaboration with Marshmello, as well as appearing in the visual companions to the songs.

More importantly, though, Gomez has been focusing on her mental health and enjoying the process of returning to music. If the Instagram is any indication, Gomez is doing business on her own time and we love to see it.