Did Selena Gomez Just Tease New Music On Instagram?

Did Selena Gomez Just Tease New Music On Instagram?

Selena Gomez.
Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage.

It has been a full four years since the “Wolves” singer dropped a new album. And we are seriously going through withdrawal. But did Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram tease a new music clue? We need answers. People are theorizing that her “truly grateful” comment might be a hint at what’s to come. The “Taki Taki” collaborator just got home from what seemed like an absolutely beautiful Italian vacation.

She went on Instagram—a rare move for the proclaimed social media avoidant—to share some sweet pics from her stunning trip. The slideshow included a glam shot of the former Disney Channel star on a boat, a group picture with some of her friends and a shot from a pasta making class. Talk about the ultimate girls trip!

Gomez captioned this birthday slideshow with, “Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am. Now… Back to work.” Did you see that? “Back to WORK.” But what “work” is she referring to? That, my friends, is the question. Gomez has served as an actress and producer but *singing* seems to have been her main and most beloved job to date. Gomez did just star in the film The Dead Don’t Die. And season three of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why is set to release on August 23. So it appears those two jobs are…completed. What work is left, you ask? Why a new album ofc!! Please let it be so!

According to a source at Entertainment Tonight, Gomez is really thankful for her time off. Apparently, things are going to get busier for the singer in the near future. “Selena is in a really good place. She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again,” the source explained.

“Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world,” the source added. Hey hey! It’s coming people! And just in case you needed further proof, let’s not forget the convo she had with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon in June.

And we quote: “I’m actually done. I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I’m just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?”

