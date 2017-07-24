Selena Gomez Wore the Prettiest, Beach-Babe Hair Extensions for Her Birthday

Selena Gomez turned 25 on Saturday, and while her birthday included a low-key celebration with pajamas and an at-home party, one place the newly turned 25-year-old didn’t skimp out on was her hair. While we’ve grown a liking to the super-tousled lob the actress has been sporting since January, there’s still a hole in our hearts for the long, dark brown locks we fell in love with in Gomez’s Disney days.

Well, it seems like the “Fetish” singer has answered our prayers and gone back to her roots—for now. On her birthday and likely her birthday only, Gomez ditched her lob for boob-length, beach-babe hair extensions that’s got us drooling for days. The former Disney Channel star debuted the extra-tousled do in a couple birthday pics where she lounged on her kitchen island as she was surrounded by blue and white balloons and two birthday cakes. (Naturally.)

In typical Selena Gomez fashion, she also wore comfy pink pajamas for the big day as her long, dark brown hair was tossed over one shoulder. (If Gomez was going for the put-together bedhead look, she went above-and-beyond with the pajamas.)

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo,” she captioned one of the shots.

Even though it wasn’t our birthday, we’re feeling reason to celebrate all the same with the drool-worthy hair extensions Gomez gifted to us on Saturday. HBD to Selena Gomez and to us.