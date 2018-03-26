Fans Think That Selena Gomez’s New Blue Nails Have a Huge Secret Meaning

Leave it to the internet to investigate a manicure. Less than two weeks after Selena Gomez broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old singer debuted a stunning set of electric-blue nails. Though, in any other circumstance, the nails would be just nails, in the eyes of the internet, Gomez’s new manicure holds a serious clue about her relationship and career.

Fans first caught a glimpse of the “Fetish” singer’s candy-colored nails on Saturday when celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik posted an Instagram of Gomez’s hands, which were painted with “No Room for the Blues,” a bright-blue color from OPI.

The first and most believable theory is that the second season of Gomez’s popular Netflix show, “13 Reasons Why,” is coming sooner than fans think. In the show, Hannah, a high school student who commits suicide, sends tapes to people in her school who contributed to her death. She numbered the tapes with blue nail polish.

Similarly, Gomez already paid tribute to the detail at the season one premiere of “13 Reasons Why” in March 2017 when she and her cast wore blue nail polish on the red carpet. Though the exact shade wasn’t the same, Gomez’s nails were still painted by Bachik in a polish from OPI.

Now, for them more out-there theories. Though it’s been reported by outlets like Us Weekly and TMZ that Gomez and Bieber are on the outs and that the “Baby” singer is not dating socialite Baskin Champion, some fans think that Gomez’s new manicures mean that she and Bieber are still together—simply based on the fact that her new nails are almost the exact same color as Bieber’s recently re-painted blue jeep.

Of course, there’s also the theory that the nail color, “No Room for the Blues,” is shade toward Gomez’s on-again, off-again ex. Perhaps she has no time for the B.S. (a.k.a. toxic ex-boyfriends) and wants her nail color to symbolize that. Whatever the reason behind Gomez’s manicure, the only thing we know for sure is that we want to recreate her nails immediately.