Selena Gomez Just Revealed The Name Of Her New Album & We Honestly Weren’t Ready

We knew all of those cryptic posts meant something! Selena Gomez’s new album name and release date reveal has us shaking in anticipation. If you didn’t know the Revolve songstress is finally giving us the album we’ve been waiting for. Since this past summer–Selena has been slowly hinting that she ready to give us some new hits. After stepping away from the spotlight to take care of her mental and physical health, the “Wolves” singer has been slowly reemerging.

Though there have been whispers about new music for months–Selena began dropping some major hints in the past couple of days. The first hint was when she shared the most adorable childhood photo of herself. She captioned the photo–“We always go into it blindly.”

Fans obviously figured out that Selena was giving us some hints about some of the track names on her album.

However, since then, she has gone into full-fledged promo mode. The first hint was a stunning black and white photo of herself where she was wearing a veil. She captioned the photo, “Rose-colored glasses all distorted.”

Then she posted a video of a theater captioning it, “It’s new song time—and maybe even new songs. “I saw the signs and I ignored it. @spotify.”

Later she tweeted a video of Times Square that said, “Ask Alexa to follow me… 👀 @AmazonMusic

By then fans were in shambles–but thankfully she didn’t make us wait too long. After YEARS of waiting–Selena Gomez’s new album--Lose You To Love Me will be available Oct. 23.

Are you ready? We’re sure there is about to be hella Justin Bieber’s theories.