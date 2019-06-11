Selena Gomez Confirmed She Has New Music Coming Out & Now We Can’t Breathe

The 26-year-old songstress has been teasing fans for months with shots in the studio and photographs of what looked like prep for new music. Well, guess what? She’s back, baby. Selena Gomez confirmed she has completed her new music…and now it’s just a matter of time before the world is blessed with her vocals once again. The “Wolves” singer took a kind of career hiatus and social media break last fall. The time away was necessary, she has said, for her mental health and personal life. In early 2019, the pop-star collaborated with Julia Michaels on a single called, “Anxiety.” The girls worked on the piece together, incorporating aspects of their own lives and experiences into the song. Now, ET has confirmed—straight from the former Disney Channel star herself—that new music is on its way.

While at the premiere of her new film, The Dead Don’t Die, Gomez enthusiastically replied, “Yes!” when asked if her new music was almost finished. “Yes,” she added, “it’s finally done.” Woohoo! That must be such a relief for her. And it’s also ~super~ exciting for Gomez fans. Unfortunately, she remained tight-lipped on when we can expect the new tunes. We’re waiting with bated breath for any further details but it seems that’s all we’ll get for now.

The best we can hope for is some more hints on Instagram—back in February the singer captioned a video of studio footage, “This week, next week and every week.” Clearly February was a month of hard work.

She also posted this adorable selfie captioned, “Studio diva,” back in May.

We’re curious to see what stories and messages she decides to tell through her music this time around. Gomez has been very open in these past few months about her struggles with anxiety and mental health issues. On January 14, Gomez took to Instagram once again to share that she has been dealing with a lot lately. She shared a heartfelt note to her fans, letting them know she was OK and still working on herself. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges, and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

We’re excited for whatever she has in store for us.