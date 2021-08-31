Selena Gomez Has Earned a Huge Salary Ever Since She Was a Kid—Here’s Her Net Worth Today

Musician, actress, executive producer, cooking show host, and brand founder are just some of the titles she carries—so it should come as no surprise that Selena Gomez‘s net worth is equally impressive. But how much is Selena Gomez worth, exactly, and where does she earn all her money?

Well, when it comes to someone like Selena, the truth is that her yearly salary is made up of paychecks from all over the place. Whether it’s her Rare Beauty makeup line, her partnership with HBO Max on her at-home cooking show Selena + Chef, her nearly-decade-long music career, or her starring role in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, the Disney Channel alum is the definition of multi-faceted—and her net worth certainly reflects that. For everything we know about Selena Gomez’s net worth and salary, just keep on reading below.

What was Selena Gomez’s salary on Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena got her start in the entertainment industry when she was just 7 years old, having landed a role on the children’s TV show Barney & Friends. It was here where Selena met her future friend and fellow Disney alum, Demi Lovato—and she was able to bring home a generous paycheck in the process. According to Money Inc., Selena made about $3,000 per episode.

It wasn’t long until Selena continued landing roles on other major kids’ TV shows, like Disney’s Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Her real big break, however, came when she was cast on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. She played magic-wielding teen Alex Russo on the series, a role which earned her an estimated $30,000 per episode, per Money Inc.

What is Selena Gomez’s salary for Only Murders in the Building?

According to a report by Variety, Selena’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short both earned $600,000 per episode of Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu murder mystery series. While details about Selena’s salary were missing from the report, it’s probably safe to assume that she was also earning a salary within a similar range alongside the seasoned actors.

How much does Selena Gomez make from her music career?

Selena officially launched her solo music career in 2013 with the release of her single “Come & Get It.” Soon after, the Disney alum released her first solo album, Stars Dance, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Since then, Selena’s musical success has only continued to grow. By 2020, Selena released her third studio album, Rare. The album, which sold over 117,000 units in its first week according to Billboard, also marks her third number one album on the Billboard 200 charts.

While Selena likely earns a generous salary from her record sales, it’s her touring revenue that really brings home the millions. Selena’s 2014 “Stars Dance Tour,” for example, made an estimated $20.3 million at the box office, while her 2016 “Revival Tour” made $35.6 million, according to Seventeen.

How much does Selena Gomez make from Instagram?

As if she didn’t have enough accolades, Selena also once held the title of Instagram’s most-followed person, according to Insider. The singer beat out celebs like Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner for the position—one which ultimately led to her becoming the highest-paid celebrity on the social media platform in 2017. According to Insider, Selena was earning anywhere up to an estimated $800,000 per sponsored Instagram post at the time—a number that has only likely continued to grow over the years.

What is Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez’s net worth in 2021 is an estimated $75 million. Along with her earnings from her Instagram sponsorships and TV and movie career, Selena’s net worth is where it’s at today thanks to a series of other factors—including her brand partnerships, makeup, and clothing lines. These include a $30 million collaboration with Puma, as reported by E! News, along with brand partnerships with Coach, Kmart, and more.