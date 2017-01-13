That Naked Shot of Selena Gomez on Instagram Was Deleted

Update, 1/13/17:

That didn’t last long. Though Mert Alas posted a shot of Selena Gomez mostly naked on Instagram yesterday, it’s not there anymore. Don’t worry, though: It’s safe and sound elsewhere on the internet, so you can still see Gomez’s bare bottom, if you so desire. Here you go.

Bella Hadid must not have gotten the memo, though: She posted her very own stripped-down Instagram today, throwing down the gauntlet with Gomez, who was caught making out with The Weeknd (Hadid’s recent ex) this week. Perhaps Gomez decided showing so much skin on social media was passé? Or maybe she has something even better planned to top Hadid.

Original post, 1/12/17:

Today has been a very naked day. First we presented Ariel Winter bending over in a thong. Then Joe Jonas came along, took off his clothes, rubbed oil all over his torso and posed for Guess. And now we have, of all people, not a Kardashian but the one and only Selena Gomez taking it all off—on Instagram no less. What is going on?!

The photo, posted by famed photographer Mert Alas late last night, features Gomez wearing a tiny yellow thong, giant gold hoop earrings, and a very provocative look on her face. Alas captioned the shot, in which he appears in the background, “Beauty and the Beast,” and tagged The Weeknd in the comments with a black heart. (In case you were asleep for the entirety of yesterday, Gomez and The Weeknd were caught making out behind a Dumpster, and she really wants you to know about it.)

The sultry shot showcases her back tattoo, which is courtesy celeb ink specialist Bang Bang. The tat, which she got in June 2014, is Arabic writing, which says, “أحب نفسك أولا,” or “love yourself first.” As Bang Bang told E! News, “Selena already had it written out how she wanted. The tattoo is about 4 inches, and didn’t take too long, probably about 30-45 minutes. The longest part is laying it out. We played with it a bit laying it out, until we found the perfect spot.”

Gomez posed topless for GQ last year—also with her back tat on full display—but those shots, though they were racy, weren’t nearly at the level of this one. We don’t usually expect this kind of thing from Gomez, but, hey—why not? If it’s good enough for the rest of Instagram, it might as well be good enough for her.