The Week in Naked Celebrity Instagrams: Selena Gomez Shows Off

Every week, we scroll through Instagram and see a lot of celebs taking it all off. It happens every day. There’s nothing more natural than a celebrity stripping on Insta. It’s like sunlight. Or the sun rising in the East. Or night falling each day at sundown. It’s just the way of the world.
This week, we saw Joan Smalls strip down to a bikini, Josephine Skriver get totally naked in the shower, Bella Thorne get creative in a two-piece, and Selena Gomez make a very convincing case for posing on a bicycle. Ahead, find the most shocking, scandalous, and very sexy Instagrams of the past week.
Selena Gomez
Photo:
instagram / @selenagomez
Emily Ratajkowski
"Someone got a sunburn," Ratajkowski wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Bella Hadid
"I need you out in Jamaica relaaaxxin..😍😍," Hadid wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Hailey Baldwin
Photo:
instagram
Demi Lovato
"Mid fitting nap time 😈," Lovato wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @ddlovato
Jasmine Tookes
"Miami 🌞 makes me 😁," Tookes said.
Photo:
instagram / @jastookes
Jasmine Tookes
"It was all just a hairstyle trick! 😜🙈 bye maldives. 👋🏼☀️✈️," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @josephineskriver
Alexis Ren
Photo:
instagram / @alexisren
Sara Sampaio
"Rose bath moment! Shooting a special project with @blumarine 🌹🌹," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @sarasampaio
Elsa Hosk
Photo:
instagram / @hoskelsa
Josephine Skriver
"Always reppin 💀," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @josephineskriver
Alexis Ren
"Anime and chill," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @alexisren
Emily Ratajkowski
"Happy place 🇲🇽," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @emrata
Bella Thorne
"Rain drop ....drop top....," Thorne said.
Photo:
instagram / @bellathorne
Josephine Skriver
"Jungle shower. 💦," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @josephineskriver
Ashley Graham
Photo:
instagram / @ashleygraham
Joan Smalls
"🌴TROPICAL 🌴," Smalls wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @joansmalls
Nicki Minaj
"Bodysuit: Agent provocateur," Minaj said.
Photo:
instagram / @nickiminaj
Bella Hadid
Photo:
instagram / @bellahadid
Josephine Skriver
Just a single emoji: "💦," Skriver wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @josephineskriver