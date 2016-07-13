Selena Gomez Has the Most-Liked Instagram Photo of All Time

Taylor Swift seemed to think she had found the magic formula for Instagram success—cat photos–when she became the most followed person on the platform last year, and we’re pretty sure sexy selfies play a big role in Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s rise to social media fame. However, all our theories have been gone out the window thanks to this new selfie of Selena Gomez sipping a can of coke that just became the most liked photo on Instagram.

The 23-year-old singer posted a photo of herself drinking from a bottle of Coke with a red-and-white straw in her mouth two weeks ago, and it’s slowly be gathering likes since then to reach 4.1 million this morning. She captioned the snap, “when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛” which refers to the lyrics “You’re the spark” from her song “Me & The Rhythm.”

When you think about it, we actually shouldn’t be surprised that it was Gomez who hit the most likes milestone—she has a whopping 89.2 million followers on the app, which is more than both Swift (85.2 million), Kardashian (76.8 million), and Kylie Jenner (67.1 million.)

Now all that’s left to do is try and work out what this means—is Coke the key to Instagram magic? Will wearing all red get us a crazy number of likes? Or, perhaps it’s the red-and-white straw that did it. Take note, Insta-celebrities.