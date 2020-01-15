You Won’t Believe How Much Selena Gomez’s Mansion Costs

Don’t mind me, just trying to figure out how to afford Selena Gomez’s mansion cost! Oh, wait. I can’t. And you probably can’t either, unless you have a few spare millions lying around. I know, I know. But it’s OK, because what we can do is take a look at the photos of Selena’s sweet digs and dream away the pain of never actually being able to live in a place quite so luxurious. That helps a little, no?

Welp. Maybe it’s more like self-torture, but hey, it’s still fun to indulge in seeing how the other half lives! We have the opportunity to do so today only because the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s home is going up for sale—which means just about anybody can take a gander at the photos of her swanky Calabasas mansion, courtesy of luxury real estate company Douglas Elliman.

Turns out, this isn’t the first time the mansion is getting a new owner. Rapper French Montana actually bought the home from Selena back in 2016 for $3.3 million—which was more than $1 million under her original asking price of $4.5 million. Now it looks like French is trying to account for market loss because the current asking price for the home is double what he paid for it: $6.6 million. Yep. You read that right.

But what’s all the fuss over this place to make it worth such a staggering amount? For starters, the estate clocks in at a whopping 7,786-square-feet resting on just over three acres of land. Located in a private compound, the home also features five bedrooms, six baths and five fireplaces (yep, even in Calabasas) and a guest house.

Note to the musical hopefuls among us: French Montana actually converted the guest house into a sweet recording studio, so there’s that. It cost him around $400,000 to renovate, but hey, there’s nothing like recording a studio album in your backyard. And as if that isn’t enough to keep future owners occupied, the home also hold its own movie theater, wine cellar, gym, and a sprawling chef’s kitchen. Swoon.

Be the person I wish I could be and swoop up this home already. Realtor Gabriel Palmroth says it’s an “Extremely rare” find, and honestly, we think Selena Gomez would have to agree on that front.