Selena Gomez Just Got Vulnerable With The Most Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie

Over the summer, this singer started letting us back into her private life again with her increased use of social media. However, Selena Gomez’s makeup-free selfie proves that her comeback is going to be both candid and vulnerable. It’s no secret that Selena has had a stressful few years. She was diagnosed with lupus–underwent and kidney transplant and broke up with her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, Justin Biber for the final time.

With whispers of new music on the way, it looks like Selena is ready to get up close and personal. The “Wolves” singer posted the stunning photo of herself bright and early in the morning before she even got out of the bed. She captioned the photo, “Me, all the time.” Iconic. Though celebrities across all platforms have tried to be increasingly transparent in this current day–going completely barefaced is still fairly rare especially in an industry that values beauty over everything else. Selena is the fourth most followed person on Instagram with 157 million followers right behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, and Dwayne Johnson. Therefore, she’s already garnered over seven million likes on the photo. In fact, the selfie is already so popular that it could very well surpass her top-rated posts before the week is out.

Though she has been posting more–earlier this past summer, Selena got real about why she remains logged off of Instagram as much as possible.

“It is not that healthy to be on it all the time because I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot so I just think taking breaks is really important,” she told the Coach’s Dream It Real podcast, But just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways, and I think that for me, I want to protect the youngest generation because they are exposed to so much information, and I feel like that causes a lot of anxiety at the youngest age. Like, I didn’t grow up with that. I had dial-up internet. I think that sometimes people are exposed to too much, and you should really protect what you’re seeing and be mindful, be really mindful of how it makes you feel.”