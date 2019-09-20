Selena Gomez’s Makeup Free Selfie Is More Than Just A Flawless Photo

In the midst of Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant years ago, she suffered from an emotional breakdown. On September 19, she posted an Instagram photo of her trip to Boston where she spoke at McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner about mental health. Selena Gomez’s makeup free selfie photo lets us in on that journey.

There are four photos in the Instagram slideshow starting with Gomez resting her head in the palm of her hand. She isn’t wearing a stitch of makeup and her caption reads: “My Boston photo diary 💜🌈 thank you for being so warm and welcoming to me while I was there!! I had the best time meeting so many of you.”

The next photo includes some friends who are casually waiting at an intersection in Boston, followed by the three of them resting on a bench outside of a storefront. The slideshow ends with Gomez taking in the sights around her. She has one hand propped up against the car window, and she is gazing forward peacefully.

Another Instagram photo—from a separate post— shows Selena Gomez being honored at McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner. The caption reads, “So humbled to have been part of the incredible McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner and was honored to be able to share a bit of my story. Thank you, Dr. Rauch, for inviting me and spending time speaking with me about mental health. And thank you to all the amazing staff at McLean. And a huge thank you to (film director) David O Russell for connecting me with these amazing humans. These are the moments where I am so grateful for the platform God has given me. ❤️”

Gomez’s openness about her own encounters with anxiety and depression has garnered respect from fans and other advocates in the field. She continues to openly express her journey in her fight towards ending the stigma.