Selena Gomez Uses New Song To Say Final Goodbye To Ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up last year. A couple months later, Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married. Now, with her new song “Lose You To Love Me,” Gomez is saying goodbye to Bieber for good. The first single of Gomez’s new music is a deep dive into her emotional rollercoaster the past year. Gomez sings about finding herself int he wake of her final breakup with the “Sorry” singer.

Prior to the song’s release, the “Wolves” singer wrote about the inspiration for her song on Vevo, saying it was a culmination of many life events. “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” she said. “I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

Gomez has talked about mental health a lot in the past year. Her song “Anxiety,” co-written with Julia Michaels, dove into some of the feelings she’d been dealing with. Bieber has gone through his own mental health issues but has been very vocal about the fact that his relationship with Baldwin has helped him through them. Gomez has stayed very quiet about Bieber and Baldwin’s relationship. She and the “Baby” singer had called things off in March of 2018.

In September 2019, Us Weekly reported that Gomez is still working through things and taking time to heal from their breakup. “Selena knows she’s better off without Justin, and that it’s the healthiest decision for her,” the source said. “She is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.”

This song, “Lose You To Love Me,” has many very clear messages which fans are convinced relate to Bieber. Gomez wrote the new tune with Finneas, Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

The most poignant lyrics in the song?

“You turned me down, and now it’s showing

In two months you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing, yeah”

Aw, Selena! We feel for you. But ti sounds like she’s well on her way to healing and nothing could make us happier.