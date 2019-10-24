Selena Gomez’s ‘Look At Her Now’ Is Totally Linked to Justin Bieber & Here’s Why

Well, well, well: Selena dropped another surprise single this morning, and it’s exactly the fierce pick-me-up track her fans needed to hear after this week’s heartwrenching “Lose You to Love Me.” But much like how Selenators immediately drew a connection to Sel’s ex from the song, they’re also beginning to wonder what Selena Gomez’s “Look At Her Now” meaning is for Justin Bieber this time around. And you know, there definitely is still a connection to be drawn. Just take a look at the lyrics to see why.

Selena’s latest single starts with the following:

They fell in love one summer / A little too wild for each other / Shiny ’til it wasn’t / Feels good ’til it doesn’t / It was her first real lover / His too ’til he had another / Oh, God, when she found out / Trust levels went way down / Of course she was sad / But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm) / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go.

Plenty of fans are picking up on moments like, “His too ’til he had another,” which, if you think about it, feels really tied to Justin Bieber’s sudden relationship with Hailey Baldwin following his breakup with Selena. While they were on-again, off-again starting from as early as 2011 through 2014, Jelena only called it quits for good in 2018. But by the end of 2019, Justin already married Hailey Baldwin in a private civil ceremony, only to seal their vows in a public wedding ceremony last month.

Since then, Selena’s been teasing new music for weeks. Now, after releasing the ballad “Lose You To Love Me,” fans are sure that Selena’s upcoming album is going to be dealing plenty with her ex Justin. Selenators are especially picking up on the lyrics from the second verse of today’s surprise drop, where Selena sings, “Of course she was sad / But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet (Mm) / Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go.”

Woah. “Dodged a bullet,” we see you, Selena!

Check out the music video for the track above, which was also released this morning (and shot on a iPhone 11. Well, then!)