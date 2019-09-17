Selena Gomez’s New Surprise Project Shows How Passionate She Is About Immigration Issues

Selena Gomez is taking her political activism to the next level. The singer is producing a Netflix movie, Living Undocumented, about eight families who are facing the possibility of deportation from the U.S. Selena Gomez’s Living Undocumented Netflix trailer gave viewers a first look into the series, which Selena says is meant to show how immigration policy affects real families’ lives.

Selena has been passionate about this issue for some time. Previously, the singer and actress spoke out about the “inhumane” treatment of children in U.S. detention centers. Now, she’s co-producing a full documentary series on the topic, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, her mother Mandy Teefey, Anna Chai, and Sean O’Grady.

Selena dropped the trailer for Living Undocumented on her Instagram, writing: “I am so humbled to be a part of Netflix’s documentary series Living Undocumented. The immigration issue is more complex than one administration, one law or the story you hear about on the news. These are real people in your community, your neighbors, your friends—they are all part of the country we call home. I can’t wait for you guys to see this and hope it impacts you like it impacted me. Available globally October 2. ❤️”

Selena elaborated on her decision to produce the movie to The Hollywood Reporter. “I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word ‘immigrant’ has seemingly become a negative word,” she said. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

Outside of this film, Selena also has new music on the way and is contemplating a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot.